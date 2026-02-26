Important Updates
Changes to this Publication
I've been lurking in the background and haven't been up to date with everything due to life, but I'm here for what you have coming next.
Though I more recently found you due to your JQ stuff, read both your books and like what Our Struggle has to say, I really enjoy your philosophical side and have you to thank to finally getting around to reading more about stoicism and philosophy.
I look forward to the future.
As a broken current service member, I'm struggling with this huge change along with many other things related and would really like to hear what you have to say.
Thank you, though you may ask why, but I've taken a lot of your words to heart and am glad you're finding what you truly have a passion for and sticking around for us that are lost.
I like to hear you talk with a calm voice like this. Have a great day, Lucas!