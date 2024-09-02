The Stoic Veteran

The Stoic Veteran

Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive

Why subscribe?

Get full access to the newsletter and private streams.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to The Stoic Veteran

Most wisdom is borrowed from books. Mine was forged in war, tested in political controversy, and earned through trial and error. This publication exists to help you think clearly, live honestly, and become the best version of yourself.

People

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture