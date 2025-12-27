The Stoic Veteran
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive
Important Updates
Changes to this Publication
Feb 26
•
Lucas Gage
7
7
The Hypocrite in the Mirror
Nobody wants to be called a hypocrite because nobody likes hypocrites.
Feb 26
•
Lucas Gage
16
5
3
Your Word Is Like Credit
A man’s word is everything.
Feb 23
•
Lucas Gage
21
3
2
What I've Learned Using AI
The use of AI in all fields has given us the ability to excel very quickly in our tasks.
Feb 22
•
Lucas Gage
11
7
To Jews and Gentiles: We Get Nothing from a War with Iran.
Whether you’re Jewish or Gentile, this current conflict, this war that’s being pushed involving Israel and Iran, does not benefit us average folk.
Feb 19
•
Lucas Gage
23
4
5
The Story of PIE: Escaping Agrippa and Redefining Knowledge
During the month of October 2025, I accidentally encountered and learned about the Agrippa Trilemma after asking Grok if we could obtain knowledge…
Feb 17
•
Lucas Gage
7
On Belief and Conspiracies
I want to address the recent explosion of conspiracy theories, especially those that are demonstrably false—claims we can now show, beyond reasonable…
Feb 16
•
Lucas Gage
11
5
January 2026
The Unifist Five-State Model
A video to helps illustrate the five-state model of Unifism, which I mention in the last chapter of my book “Our Struggle,” and further expand on in the…
Jan 10
•
Lucas Gage
29
5
3
8:37
December 2025
The Neofederal Unifist Manifesto
After publishing my recent book, Our Struggle, I’ve been feeling like I have nothing left to do.
Dec 27, 2025
•
Lucas Gage
23
5
5
© 2026 Lucas Gage
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts